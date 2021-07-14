FLEETWOOD — On July 7, Fleetwood Family Medicine celebrated by holding its official ribbon cutting. The healthcare provider opened its doors on May 10, 2021 and specializes in high quality family care ranging from pediatrics to adult medicine.
“Everything is so new and exciting, I tell people all the time that it’s very rare that you get to work in a place where everything is brand new, from the drywall to the equipment,” said Katie Miller, family nurse practitioner for Fleetwood Family Medicine. “It’s really exciting for this community. You think, you could go to Jefferson, or West Jefferson or Boone but they’ve not had anything like this out here. So, it’s really exciting for this rural community.”
Since opening in May, the new practice has seen success in Fleetwood. According to Miller, the staff has taken on 17 new patients just last week. Looking toward the future, Miller stated that they hope to maybe one day expand the facility, noting that future of Fleetwood Family Medicine was bright.
“I think it eventually what we would like to have is to expand a little bit, maybe expand the building and have na urgent care or walk-in side,” Miller said. “The future is bright and we’re ready to go.”
Currently, Fleetwood Family Medicine is still accepting new patients. The clinic’s staff includes Miller, her assistant Beverly Barker and office assistant and coordinator Savannah Ruppard.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony — which was held by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce — friends and family gathered at the new facility to partake in food and offer well wishes to the staff of Fleetwood Family Medicine as they were welcomed to the community.
“We appreciate our partnership with the Ashe Chamber of Commerce and thank those in attendance for taking time from their day to join us. We are excited to expand access to primary care in Ashe County,” said Brian Yates, chief executive officer of Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Fleetwood Family Medicine allows us to continue to fulfill our mission to meet the needs of the community by delivering patient-centered, high quality health care. Our team is thankful for the community support and look forward to serving the Fleetwood area for decades to come.”
The new medical office is located at 13300-13290 U.S. Highway 221 South in Fleetwood and is opened on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Individuals looking to schedule an appointment can call (336) 877-9090.,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.