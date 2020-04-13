WEST JEFFERSON — The world is facing a pandemic, a battle against the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) disease. Sports, non-essential businesses and many people's normal lives have been shut down in the wake, as the world comes together to defend itself.
While many are quarantining at home, hundreds of thousands of people in the medical field around the world are working hard to help those who have contracted the potentially deadly virus.
To help pay it forward, Vannoy Properties teamed up with Clean Eatz of Boone to deliver more than 250 meals to workers at Ashe Memorial Hospital and Forest Ridge Assisted Living, while more than 80 meals have gone to other groups.
"This is our home and our community," Vannoy Properties Broker In Charge Josh Johnson said. "We want to do all that we can to help the folks that are on the front lines to the best of our ability."
According to Clean Eatz of Boone owner Ben Harmon, they teamed up with Vannoy Properties through his wife, Tatum, who works there. Before any meals went to Ashe locations, Harmon had already delivered 55 meals to the intensive care unit in Winston-Salem and the Watauga Medical Center emergency room.
They began delivering meals in Ashe Monday, April 6, when they dropped off 100 meals at AMH, followed by 55 meals at Forest Ridge and another 100 to AMH Monday, April 13. After getting their meals, Forest Ridge turned around and bought 32 meals for the crew at Ashe Medics, delivered Thursday, April 9.
"It's creating a chain reaction of paying it forward to first responders, people on the front line right now," Harmon said. He added meals are normally $6.50 each, but for this purpose Clean Eatz is only charging $5, calling it a "donation in either direction."
