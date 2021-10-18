WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Footsloggers into town on Oct. 15 with a special Ribbon Cutting.
Owner Wayne Miller and his wife Jenny chose to open the new location in downtown West Jefferson after taking over both stores in Boone and Blowing Rock. The brand began in 1971 and has been growing ever since.
Manager Jessie Kotzmoyer said she is happy to run the new store.
“This is a big year for us,” said Kotzmoyer. “We’ve had our ups and downs over the years but we got our wings and we’re flying now. We’ve been providing outdoor gear and products for 50 years and we’re thankful that the community came together to celebrate that today.”
The store offers an array of outdoor gear such as hammocks, lawn chairs, hiking shoes and boots, outdoor guides, clothing, batteries, pet supplies and more.
Attendees of the ribbon cutting recalled their memories of the Footsloggers locations in Boone and Blowing Rock, saying they visited when it first opened and have been loyal customers ever since.
Miller said he is very excited to be located in West Jefferson now.
“We always wanted to expand and we had a couple of places in the back of our minds, but West Jefferson was the one,” said Miller. “Our realtor told us about this place and we knew we had to get it.”
Footsloggers is located at 08-A S. Jefferson Ave. West Jefferson, NC 28694.
