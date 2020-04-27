As we pivot closer to reopening our local economy, area business owners of all sizes are encouraged to learn more about the latest marketing methods, as Mountain Times Publications' The Ashe Post & Times is hosting a free virtual advertising workshop May 5, facilitated by Digital Marketing Leader Mike Martoccia.
The virtual workshop "How To Effectively Market Your Business In Today's Challenging Times" offers business owners one of two time slots, 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. But, space is limited, so reserve your seat for the webinar today by contacting Mark Mitchell at (828) 278-3633 or mark.mitchell@mountaintimes.com.
Martoccia, who has assisted more than 30,000 businesses in growing their revenue and customer base, will present the latest and most effective ways that businesses should be using to market their products and services. He'll cover targeted digital, search and social media marketing, as well as effective ways to use promotions, e-mail and other methods.
The free, 45-minute virtual workshop will also include a few regional marketing opportunities that area business owners can quickly activate to ensure they are staying relevant now and as pandemic restrictions ease up in each community.
Martoccia adds, "It's important to remember that you can't totally stop advertising and marketing in a crisis, because it will take a lot longer to rebuild your presence and brand once consumers re-emerge. We'll show everyone what they should be doing now to keep their place in the market and how to keep generating customer revenue, whether it be from a storefront or purely from their websites and social media networks."
