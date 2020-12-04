WEST JEFFERSON — The High Country Workforce Development Board announced that Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has been awarded federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding to support program services in a four-county area.
With support from WIOA, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina provides services for adults, dislocated workers and youth through local NCWorks Career Centers. Goodwill began providing these services in Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties on Oct. 1.
NCWorks Career Centers are offering in-person services by appointment only and an array of virtual services. For more information or to make an appointment, please call the center nearest you or visit www.ncworks.gov.
- Alleghany County: (336) 372-9675
- Ashe County: (336) 982-5627
- Watauga County: (828) 265-5385
- Wilkes County: (336) 838-5164
“We are facing unique and trying times in our region due to a pandemic that has produced massive layoffs, downsizing of jobs and business closings,” High Country Workforce Development Board Director Keith Deveraux said. “This has produced the need for more job training, assistance services and workforce services to help train and educate dislocated workers and job seekers, and upskill the knowledge of the current workforce to meet the needs of employers. We are grateful for the partnership with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina as we work together to do great things and achieve success. Working together we will produce the qualified skilled workforce for a global economy.”
Goodwill’s collaboration with NCWorks expands beyond the High Country area. Goodwill partners with the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board and Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina in the operation of NCWorks Career Centers and NCWorks Career Services locations in seven counties in central and western North Carolina: Caswell, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham, Surry, Stokes and Yadkin.
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has served the local community since 1926. Through the sale of donated items in its stores, Goodwill provides employment and training programs that help more than 30,000 people each year find jobs and reach financial stability. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org or follow Goodwill on Facebook at www.facebook.com/goodwillnwnc.
The High Country Workforce Development Board is a business-led policy board serving Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey Counties. The High Country Workforce Development system helps employers meet their workforce needs, helps individuals build careers, strengthens the local economy and meets the challenges of global competition. For additional information, visit www.highcountrywdb.com.
