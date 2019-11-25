JEFFERSON — More than a dozen local businesses and organizations convened within the gym of the Ashe County Parks and Recreation Family Central facility for the inaugural Home for the Holidays Show, sponsored by Ashe Post & Times and Third Day Market, Friday, Nov. 22.
The event served as a way for local businesses and organizations to network with the community and showcase their products and programs, while offering a wide selection of holiday gifts, home decorating ideas and ways of remodeling or winterizing homes.
“It was our first event like this. Overall, we were pleased with the participation of the community,” said Teresa Roark-Laws, general manager of Ashe Post & Times. “We had a steady flow throughout the day.”
In lieu of admission cost, food pantry items were taken as donations for Ashe Really Cares. The event also featured Santa Claus as a special guest, stopping to hear Christmas wishes and take photos with those in attendance.
Businesses and groups who participated in the event included Hole Lotta Doughnuts, The Farmhouse Juice & Wellness Shop, Badger Funeral Home, Northwest Tree Service, the Ashe County Republican Party, Liquidation Station and several more.
“We might look at doing it next year on a Saturday when people aren’t at work,” Roark-Laws said.
Roark-Laws also expressed her gratitude to Ashe County Parks and Recreation for providing the venue, as well as Third Day Market for sponsoring the event.
