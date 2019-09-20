WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt announced during the monthly Member Blast Thursday, Sept. 19, that the chamber's new meeting space, named "The Venue," will soon be open for public use.
Honeycutt explained that chamber members had expressed interest in the need for a meeting and events space. With the help of the chamber's board of directors, member services committee and LifeStore Bank, that meeting and events space is now almost complete.
"It's a flexible space," Honeycutt said. "It's designed, we hope, for all of our members to find a home there if they need it for whatever reason."
The Venue, located next door to the Chamber of Commerce, will include a flexible meeting area with tables, chairs and a large television screen for people to use with presentations. The space can be used for board-, classroom- or theater-style meetings.
"We can allow you to set it to your needs," Honeycutt said.
The Venue also includes a private meeting space to be used for activities such as off-site interviews, Honeycutt said, as well as a cozy, comfortable area towards the front of the space to get some work done while kicked back on a couch. All areas in the new space have access to Wi-Fi, Honeycutt said.
"It's really coming together, and we're almost finished," Honeycutt said.
The space will be available for anyone in Ashe County to book, and chamber members have the ability to book The Venue up to a year in advance at a discounted price, Honeycutt said.
An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Venue will be held on Friday, Oct. 4. The open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the ribbon cutting is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Member Blast, hosted by The Hotel Tavern and sponsored by AppHealthCare, then carried on with its prize and raffle drawings. The 50/50 raffle raised a total of $137 for the Ashe Advantage Project, as the raffle's winner, Hannah Abee, chose to donate her winnings back into the fund. The Ashe Advantage Project raises funds for scholarships for local high school students.
The owners of Bed Bath & A Bone also announced during the event that they will be hosting a fundraiser to help with repairing their building after a vehicle drove through the front entrance. The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, starting at 8 a.m. The event will include a yard sale, bake sale and a hot dog lunch starting at 11 a.m.
Bed Bath & A Bone is located at 604 S. Jefferson Avenue, and the owners, who recently joined the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, said they are currently taking donations for yard sale items.
The next Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Member Blast will be held at and sponsored by the Blue Ridge Theater and Events Center on Thursday, Oct. 17.
