Jimmy & Jean’s Owners Jen Byland and Taylor Lonon and employees, as well as Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt, chamber administrative manager Kathleen George, West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, West Jefferson Mayor Tom Hartman and additional chamber members cut the ribbon for the entertainment venue on April 21.
Photo by Nathan Ham
Just a few of the arcade games at Jimmy and Jean’s in downtown West Jefferson.
WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Jimmy & Jean’s Family Arcade and Entertainment as a chamber member with a ribbon cutting on April 21.
Owners Jen Byland and Taylor Lonon have been hard at work over the last year turning the empty Jefferson Station building in downtown West Jefferson into what should be a fun and entertaining venue for children and adults.
Jimmy & Jean’s officially opened to the public on Saturday, April 22.
The venue has plenty of arcade games with more games being delivered weekly. There is also putt-putt, toddler bumper cars, gellyball and NERF gun war rooms, axe throwing, private party rooms and a playground that will be open. In the future, the owners plan on adding other fun things to do including laser tag and an indoor batting cage.
Hours of operation for Jimmy & Jean’s right now will be Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.
