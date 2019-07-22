LANSING — For anyone wondering where Lewis Miles and his shears went after the little trailer barbershop closed down on U.S. 221 Business outside West Jefferson, find him in downtown Lansing.
Lansing Barbershop opened in April, but Miles said the storefront at 9375 N.C. 194 has a decades-old haircutting history that he is proud to carry on.
“I still do the old shave around the ears,” Miles said. “Some barbers don’t do that anymore.”
Miles said he has been a barber since 1966, and is currently only able to accept cash payment for his services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.