WEST JEFFERSON - Danny Laurence, owner of The Laurence Agency joined LifeStore Insurance in August. Danny has been serving clients throughout the High Country with health and life insurance policies for many years. He was committed to advising many senior adults with their Medicare health and prescription plan choices.
Jody Brown, President of LifeStore Insurance, commented “Danny has done a great job providing individual service to his clients through the years and we are committed to carrying out this same level of service. Alex Edmisten, VP & Senior Benefits Advisor, will work closely with the clients to make a seamless transition to LifeStore.”
Edmisten will work with Laurence to learn more about the individual clients during the transition. Edmisten and Laurence will jointly host Annual Notice of Change Meetings in early October and meet with clients. They plan to continue meetings during the Medicare Enrollment period which is Oct. 15 - Dec. 7, 2022.
Laurence will be working with LifeStore Insurance through the remainder of the year and is planning to retire at the end of December. Brown added, “we look forward to assisting these clients and welcoming them to LifeStore Bank and Insurance.”
LifeStore Insurance is an independent insurance agency with locations in Boone, Elkin, Lenoir, Newland, Sparta, and West Jefferson. If you are currently a client of Laurence Insurance Agency, you may begin calling LifeStore Insurance effective immediately at (336) 246-7297.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.