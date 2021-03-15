WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 Small Business of the Year award winner, which went to Libby's, on Monday, March 15.
Cockerham said she and her staff felt very blessed and honored to receive the award after being in business for 19 years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic an in-person ceremony was not held. The presentation of the award by Chair of the Member Services Committee to Cockerham was recorded and is available for the community to view online.
To access the video, visit the Chamber's Facebook page @Ashe Chamber.
The video featured an introduction by Board Chair Andy Guion, who thanked Jefferson Landing for allowing them to use their facilities and Germain Media for filming the presentation.
The presentation also included the anticipated unveiling of the cover of the 2021 Ashe County Visitor Guide. The guide serves as a reference tool for locals, visitors and those relocating to Ashe County and copies are available downtown at The Chamber.
The 2021 Small Business of the Year award ceremony was sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy, who has been the longest standing sponsor of the Chamber's SBOY celebration.
Blue Ridge Energy has supported and partnered with the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce since 1965.
"Being the sponsor of this event is always a proud moment for us at Blue Ridge Energy, we are honored to recognize the annual Small Business of the Year award recipient and celebrate their success," said Blue Ridge Energy District Manager Tasha Rountree.
"This award is a top honor for a business in Ashe County and this year's winner is so well-deserving," Guion said.
The SBOY award is presented to a business nominated by the community and selected by the Member Services Committee.
To be considered businesses must be in operation for at least three years and be a Chamber member; have fewer than 25 full-time employees; be a good corporate citizen which seeks to enhance the quality of life in Ashe County and be successful in helping the economic vitality of Ashe County.
"This is a much-coveted recognition and with that comes a beautiful award," Schaefer said.
Announcing this year's winner was Philip Shepherd of Mountain Aire Golf Course. Mountain Aire was the winner of the 2020 SBOY award.
"This year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Libby's had to restructure operations to keep customers feeling connected, while still championing worthy local causes" Shepherd said.
He added that customers both near and far have long celebrated Libby's customer service, where patrons are greeted by name.
When forced to close her doors in March, Cockerham began utilizing Facebook Live to engage her followers.
"While this may have been an exceptional year, Libby's level of service to the community and to customers, throughout this year, was no exception," Shepherd said.
When presented with the award by Schaefer and joined by Guion, Rountree, Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt and Shepherd, Cockerham expressed her delight.
"This is such a blessing," Cockerham said. "I just feel blessed during all this transition that we've been through and all the support I've had from our community, from the Chamber, from all the people that shop with us from all over, it's just been a true, true blessing."
The video also included remarks from Libby's staff and testimonies from loyal customers.
Unveiling the 2021 Ashe County Visitor Guide was Special Projects Manager Natalie Lea and General Manager of Hart-T-Tree Farms Carrie McClain.
The cover is a photo taken by McClain of bundled Christmas Trees at the farm. The photo was chosen because it represents the heightened demand in Ashe County agriculture in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"Carrie's photo also tells the story of the heart of what makes Ashe County unique, the agricultural community," Lea said. "We remember the experiences of 2020, but continue forward with strength, perseverance and hope."
