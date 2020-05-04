West Jefferson — It’s an easy way to help out at a time when it is really needed,” said Judy Current, Director of Marketing and Strategic Growth.“ We are donating $10 to either Ashe County Sharing Center or the Hunger and Health Coalition when our customers convert from paper to online statements and the customer can enjoy the convenience and safety of getting their monthly statements sent to their inbox.”
Online bank statements take away the worry associated with getting the statement through the mail or social distancing if you make a trip to the mailbox and relieves the fear of your statement getting into someone else’s hands. Your information is protected and it’s good to know you’re helping the environment too.
When enrolled in online statements customers receive a monthly email telling you your statement is ready, and it can be easily accessed at any time from the online banking portal. You can download it and save it to a folder or login to online banking and reference up to 24-months of history. It makes record keeping and research for income tax returns easy.
The need has never been greater to help people in the community. Since COVID-19, the number of people experiencing food insecurities is greater than ever and this money will allow our food banks to continue purchasing supplies and take advantage of discounts from their sources.
The Ashe County Sharing Center distributes throughout the month to provide families with essentials and whenever possible fresh foods folks might not otherwise get. They have been serving a record number of families and do not receive any funding from federal, state or local government sources.
The promotion began May 1, for LifeStore to donate $10 per account switched to online statements. LifeStore reminds customers wishing to convert to online statements to make sure they are first enrolled in online banking. Once enrolled in online banking it only takes a few minutes to make the switch. Start the switch at www.golifestore.com. For more information or for assistance switching to online statements contact LifeStore Bank at (336) 246-4344.
LifeStore dates back to 1939 when its founders saw the need for a local building and loan association to help people purchase and build new homes. Today LifeStore Bank operates four locations in Ashe and Watauga Counties and LifeStore Insurance is located in those locations as well as Elkin, Lenoir, Newland and Sparta.
