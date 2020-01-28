JEFFERSON — After extensive remodeling of its facilities, the LifeStore location in Jefferson hosted an event for the community to see the finished product on Jan. 22. During this time, the dedication of their new conference room to honor Jan Caddell also took place.
In addition to being available for use by banking staff, the room will also be available to nonprofit groups in the area which are in need of a place to meet.
LifeStore CEO Bob Washburn was in charge of the dedication after inviting many members of the community and staff, as well as the Caddell family, into the room. During the dedication, pastor David Lawrence of Jefferson United Methodist Church provided a blessing for the building.
Washburn announced the room’s name to the crowd and said it was dedicated to Caddell to recognize his service to the community, the board of directors and the organization.
Prior to the dedication, various members of LifeStore spoke about the remodel and its features, recognized employees and those who contributed to the remodel process and recalled the history of the bank.
Sandy Grubb, who has been an employee for 21 years, welcomed all those present.
“We’re just thrilled that we can better serve our customers, our loyal customers. We are honored that you have come to join us on this special grand opening today,” Grubb said.
One of the most notable changes to the drive-thru was its relocation to the back of the building as well as its widened lanes, which will make navigating easier for customers. At the far end of the drive-thru is a new ATM which has all of the basic features as well as the ability to take deposits.
“In banks, security and confidentiality are really important. It’s a little bit more removed in terms of noise and things like that. So we try to respect people’s privacy and items like that,” Washburn said.
Joedy Eller, chief banking officer, recognized those who made the project possible, including Vannoy Construction and Jacob Gentry.
Gentry served as the project’s manager.
“We couldn’t have asked for anyone to do a better job in terms of quality construction, remain on schedule and allowed us to continue operating while they worked around us. There were many times where they established and exhibited flexibility and adaptability when unforeseen actions came up during the process. So, finally I’d like to thank them for being concerned that our customers would be taken care of during this process,” Eller said.
The companies recognized for their contributions included Blue Ridge Energies, Appalachian Flooring and B&G Plumbing.
Martin Little, Ashe Market president, introduced veteran employees as well as the present and past members of the board of directors. He also provided some history of the branch.
“In 1994, we were having a similar celebration here at this branch, and that celebration was the opening of the first stand-alone branch of LifeStore bank outside of downtown West Jefferson. We had excitement with that opening because we were gonna have a drive-thru and then we had new opportunities for employees. Today we mimic a lot of that excitement because basically, if you look around us, we have a new branch,” Little said.
During the period of introduction, various employees were recognized.
Mike Johnson, who is LifeStore’s longest-tenured employee, is a loan officer. Sandy Grubb, who has spent her entire career at the Jefferson location, is the leader of the deposit team. Amy Miller recently moved from the bank’s Mount Jefferson office to become a member of the Jefferson deposit team. Michaela Duvall is in charge of operating the new drive-thru. Val VanOrsdel is the newest employee to join the team. Greg Ashley and Kim Isaacs serve as the insurance employees. Isaacs is working in Jefferson during the remodel of the West Jefferson Insurance office while Ashley has worked with LifeStore for 22 years in Commercial Insurance and been at the Jefferson location for over 10 years.
After the recognition of the employees, Washburn noted some of the features added as a result of the remodel.
“The Financial Consultants use new ‘TCR’s’ or Teller Cash Recyclers which have taken the place of traditional cash drawers and are quicker and more secure. We have added a full-service ATM which does all the typical transactions and takes deposits, installed a new coin counter, available for customers to use free of charge, redesigned the lobby to make it open and inviting for customers and we gave the entire location a facelift,” Washburn said.
LifeStore invites members of the community who haven’t had a chance to see the facility to visit the location.
The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday the drive-thru is open from 8 a.m. until noon.
