WEST JEFFERSON — LifeStore Financial Group, Inc., reported net income of $3,939,798 for the year ended June 30, as compared to $3,186,855 for the year ended June 30, 2018, according to a release from LifeStore.
Basic earnings per share were $3.86, as compared to $3.13 for the same period in 2018. Assets increased 3.8% to $300.9 million at June 30.
"We had another outstanding year with net income up 23.6 percent over the prior year. Continued growth in interest earning assets, an improving business environment and increased revenue from our insurance division contributed to our earnings increase," President and CEO Bob Washburn said. "We appreciate the continued support of our customers at LifeStore Bank and LifeStore Insurance.”
The Board of Directors of LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. declared a dividend of twenty-eight cents per common share. The dividend is payable on Oct. 18 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30.
"We are excited to pay this annual dividend to our shareholders and want to thank our shareholders for their support," Washburn said. "LifeStore is committed to remain a locally owned financial institution serving our communities."
LifeStore continues to add features which give the customer more control over their banking experience, the release said, and recently added benefits, including cell phone protection and a buyer’s warranty to its Assurance Checking account.
LifeStore Insurance has expanded its footprint, opening a new location in Newland, and the Elkin office is making plans to relocate to a larger more accessible location by the end of the year, the release said.
