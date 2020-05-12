WEST JEFFERSON — With the state having begun the process of reducing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic Friday, May 8, many small and local businesses are opening back up. However, there are still restrictions from the government and more than a modicum of fear from the public.
One of the key tenets for businesses in North Carolina is the removal of the essential or nonessential tag placed on them by Gov. Roy Cooper. This allows almost every business to reopen if they follow guidelines placed on them.
These include limiting occupancy of retail locations to 50 percent of their maximum, making a point of social distancing and recommendations to build clear, plastic shields and for employees to wear facemasks.
Stores such as Mountain Outfitters, Sisters on Main, The Tartan Woolly and Vannoy's Properties have started to reopen.
According to Mountain Outfitters manager Helen Marie, it was nice to be back open and seeing customers again. The store reopened after being closed for roughly three weeks.
Marie added there had been some people who questioned the reopening, but many were happy to return to a sense of normalcy. Marie said the rest of the downtown West Jefferson was starting to return to normal, and the town was coming back to life.
On May 8, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce sent out information for local businesses to help them open back up, along with useful forms and documents:
- Decide whether you want to close dressing rooms and if not what will your process be to return merchandise to shelves after it has been handled. Also, consider your return policy.
- Tell your employees that if they are having symptoms to stay home.
- Ask your employees before they begin their shift if they have had any symptoms, if they have, have them isolate immediately.
- You are encouraged to provide face coverings for your employees.
- Have you updated your hours on Facebook?
- Attached are a sampling of signage encouraging social distancing, face coverings and maximum occupancy. Some signage is required by the latest Executive Order.
For more information about local businesses and their hours, visit www.ashechamber.com.
