WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County has a new option for people seeking health and wellness for the mind, body and spirit in Mountain Connections, which celebrated its opening with an Ashe County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting May 8.
The house-turned-office building now has three different professionals: Laura Lawson, LCSW; Lisa Factor, LPCA; and Liz Mills, LMBT, each have an office in the building to cover specific needs.
Lawson offers individual, couples and family counseling, Factor mainly does individual counseling and Mills offers massage, yoga and aromatherapy. The multitude of options gives Lawson hope that people can find help getting what they need.
“A lot of people in Ashe need help but don’t know where to find it,” Lawson said. “At the same time, it can be hard for people to decide to get help. Our offices have a warm atmosphere since it used to be a house; we’re hoping that makes people more comfortable with getting the help they need.”
Currently, the building has one additional room open for another wellness professional. Lawson said they hope to have someone fill soon — to help even more people in the area.
