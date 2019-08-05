WEST JEFFERSON — New River Family Wellness is combining modern medicine with hometown care, according to Dr. Daniel Landon Allen during the practice’s Ashe County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Aug. 5.
The doctor’s office at 420 E. Second Street is looking to put patients first by way of direct primary care, a different model of healthcare that offers cost savings, access and experience compared to the traditional insurance-funded payment system found at many doctor’s offices.
“The best analogy I’ve heard for what we’re doing with regards to insurance is that you don’t use your car insurance to get your oil changed, and we — your primary doctor — are the oil that keeps you running as a person ,” Allen said. “You don’t need to bring your health insurance into primary care — that just inflates costs.”
Patients pay for service at New River Family Wellness through a monthly membership rate, which scales from $15 to $85 per month, based on age, according to Allen.
“You get access to us unlike any access you’ve had to your doctor before,” Allen said. “Text, email, video chat, being able to see us the same day.”
Home visits, in-office dispensing of medicine at wholesale prices, discounted rates for elective procedures and affordable hospital and pregnancy care are some of the services available to New River Family Wellness members, according to Allen.
Future plans for the practice include a gym, classroom space for teaching lifestyle skills and additional preventative care, Allen said.
Dr. Caitlin Sullivan is practicing along with Dr. Allen, whose wife Brandi serves as nurse.
Walls at the practice are adorned with photo prints of mountain landscapes, and patients are able to pick their preferred music to play during appointments, emphasizing the patient-first mindset at New River Family Wellness, Allen said.
For more information about the practice, find services offered, price listings and other resources online at https://newriverfamilywellness.com/.
