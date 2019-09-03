JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce’s Outrageously Good Customer Service Breakfast is set to return to Winner’s Circle Restaurant Oct. 9, with nominations due by Friday, Sept. 6.
A function of the Member Services Committee and sponsored by SkyLine SkyBest, the celebration of customer service has been a staple of the community for more than 10 years.
Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt asked that nominations include a brief description as to how they experienced great customer service along with the name of the business or individual they are nominating.
Kathleen George at the chamber noted that this event is not exclusive to chamber members, saying that anyone in the county can be nominated.
“It’s a great event,” Honeycutt said. “It’s a nice, warm way to show some support for these people that work so hard to make Ashe County have a great reputation in customer service.”
The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. Honeycutt said reservations are $15 and need to be made at the chamber by Oct. 2.
Nominations can be emailed to the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce at ashechamber@skybest.com, or submitted at the chamber, located at 1 N. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson.
