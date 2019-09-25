WEST JEFFERSON — Oshu House at 920 S. Jefferson Ave. opened its doors about a month ago, and owner Brian Witherspoon said he feels blessed with how business has been going so far.
“They county has been very good to us,” Witherspoon said.
Oshu House offers standard Japanese fare, including hibachi and teriyaki chicken, hibachi and teriyaki steak, and various other combination meals.
Witherspoon said the county was in need of a nice, clean Japanese restaurant with quality food, and he believes Oshu House will be able to meet that need.
Oshu House, located at 920 S. Jefferson Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For a full menu, visit their Facebook page or call (336) 846-6748 for more information.
