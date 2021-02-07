WEST JEFFERSON — Pretty 'n Pearls Boutique, located at 112 N Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson offers an exciting and special new opportunity for soon-to-be brides.
The new bridal showroom is conveniently located next-door to the boutique and bridal consultations are now available by appointment.
PNP will be celebrating their seventh anniversary on March 1 and the boutique is owned by Angelia "Angel" Brewer and Andrea Witherspoon. Ann Jones assists in managing the boutique.
According to Brewer, she always had a desire to develop a separate space for brides to create experiences with a "little magic." She also wanted to make the wedding planning process easier for brides and provide them with a fun, low-stress memory.
At the boutique, people also visit to purchase clothing, accessories and prom dresses.
Brewer added that although the upstairs space is great, she did not feel that they were able to devote the space and attention they wanted to for brides.
"Mainly I just wanted them to have just a really nice space that they could just come and experience that magic of coming into a beautiful space to find that dress," Brewer said.
Currently, they are only doing one bridal consultation at a time. However, there are two dressing areas located in the space with an accessory display in the middle of the room. According to Brewer, this will come in handy when they get busier and are able to have two brides in the space at once.
According to Brewer, they have expanded their dress selection with new bridal lines and offer a wide range of dress sizes. The boutique's mother of the bride line has also been expanded.
There are also bridesmaid dresses and tuxedos available.
Designer lines that PNP currently carries include Jasmine, Moonlight Bridal and Val Stefani. Brewer added that they recently added a Justin Alexander line, which she is excited about.
The pricing of bridal gowns varies at PNP and the focus is not only on high-end lines.
According to Brewer, they want to meet every bride's budget.
She also mentioned that locals sometimes feel they need to travel to get the full bridal experience.
"We definitely want our local girls and our surrounding county girls to just know that there is that special place, that is just as nice as anywhere they are going to find in a bigger city," Brewer said.
One unique and helpful service PNP offers to wedding parties is alterations. Brewer said many bridal stores often recommend seamstresses and brides are left to coordinate alterations themselves. PNP has their own seamstresses and they also stand behind all alterations made.
Bridal gown rentals are not available at the shop, but rentals are available for tuxedos.
Those who are interested in a bridal consultation at PNP are encouraged to call the shop at (336) 846-5683 or stop by the boutique to schedule an appointment.
According to Brewer, they are flexible and accommodating in scheduling appointment times around brides and those they wish to join them.
For more information about PNP, their services and merchandise available for purchase visit the website at www.prettynpearlsboutique.com or the Facebook Page @prettynpearlsboutique.
