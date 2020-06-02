WEST JEFFERSON — At the West Jefferson Aldermen meeting Monday, June 1, ABC Board Chairman Haskell McGuire presented his quarterly report for the store, covering the months of January, February and March.
Each month covered not only showed an increase in sales numbers from the year prior, but progressive growth month-by-moth. In January, the store brought in sales of $159,243, an increase of $25,120 from the same time last year, or 18.73 percent.
February saw a 20.03 percent increase from the prior year, totaling $158,684 in sales.
March saw a total of $224,007 in sales. This marks a $72,791, or 48.14 percent, increase from March 2019.
The quarter totaled $541,934 in sales, a 29.79 percent, or $124,396, increase from the same time frame in 2019. The numbers meant McGuire could deliver a check for $27,500 in taxes to the town for the quarter alone.
The next West Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting will be Monday, July 6.
