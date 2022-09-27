WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Ford is now under new ownership after Randy Marion Automotive Group officially took over dealership operations on Sept. 22.
Randy Marion operates dealerships in Mooresville, Huntersville, Statesville, Hickory, Wilkesboro and now adds his first dealership in the High Country with the acquisition of Ashe County Ford from former owners Jeff and Amy Dollar.
“Randy is always looking to expand and grow his company and he is always looking for those opportunities. When you’re looking for those opportunities, you’re looking for stores that have a good reputation and have been established for a while and it just so happened that Jeff was looking to get out and we were able to come to terms and purchase the store from him,” said Josh Harrold, the new general manager of the dealership. “Change is hard sometimes but in all honesty, you couldn’t ask for a better person to work for than Randy. He truly cares about his employees and takes care of them and it’s a great company to work for.”
Under the Randy Marion banner of vehicle dealerships, they operate around 13 or 14 different franchises according to Harrold.
“I’m really happy to be a part of it and happy that Randy purchased the store up here. I’ve always wanted to live up on the New River here anyway, it’s probably my favorite place to go to camp, kayak, fish or hang out. It’s such a peaceful place,” Harrold said.
One big change people will notice is an increasing number of vehicles for sale on the lot.
“People have gotten so used to lots empty of cars, that will be a huge change to keep the lots full. We’ve got 1,500 to 1,600 used cars that we can pull from the other stores and bring them up here if customers go online and see something, we can bring it to this Randy Marion location for the customer’s convenience. It works out to the benefit of everybody,” Harrold said.
Harrold says that staff members seem to be really excited about the new ownership despite the uncertainty of change.
“I have been through it at the Wilkesboro dealership, but I’ve told everyone here things will get better with Randy. He’s going to help you any way he can and you’ll probably make more money because of it,” he said. “Everybody has been super welcoming here to me and has helped me tremendously and I appreciate that very much. It was hard for me too because I have worked in Wilkesboro for 19 years and that was a big change for me.”
Harrold grew up in Millers Creek and wants people to know that while the name might have changed, customers can expect the same great dealership experience from familiar faces that they have come to know in the community.
“We’re excited to be up on the mountain and excited to grow the business,” Harrold said.
