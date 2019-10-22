ASHE COUNTY — Home sales in the High Country remained strong in September and outpaced activity compared to one year ago, according to the latest real estate report by the High Country Association of Realtors.
According to the report, sales have grown 8 percent compared to 2018, and 20 percent compared to 2017. The brisk business occurred as interest rates remained near record lows and inventory continued to turn over quickly.
Through the end of September, High Country Realtors sold 1,859 residential and multi-family homes worth $572.06 million, according to the High Country Multiple Listing Service.
That’s well above the 1,776 homes worth $476.24 million sold in the first nine months of last year. The median sold price so far this year — the midpoint at which half of all homes sold above or below this year — was $237,000.
Forty percent of the homes sold through September were closed within the third quarter, the apex of the busy summer season. From July to the end of September, realtors sold 767 homes worth $241.78 million.
In Ashe County, there were 41 homes worth $9.55 million sold in September, bringing the number listing sold to 317 this year.
The median sold price for the month was $217,000. Listings were on the market for a median of 92 days in September, the second lowest in the four-county region, just behind Watauga County.
