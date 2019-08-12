ASHE COUNTY — The High Country Association of Realtors released their report for the month of July, reporting 54 tracts of land sold for a combined value of $10.25 million, the highest value recorded in a single month in nine years.
Alongside the land, realtors in Ashe, Alleghany, Avery and Watauga County sold 207 residential listings worth a combined $58.42 million. The total number was down from July 2018's 214 and July 2017's 208. The median price of $234,000 was down four percent from June and eight percent from July 2018.
Of the 207 homes, 36 were in Ashe worth a combined $7.94 million. The 36 homes is a slight increase from the to-date average of 33 homes sold in Ashe County per month in 2019.
Also sold were 17 land listings for a total of $1.46 million, an increase from the 12 listings in June, but a slight decrease from the 20 in May.
