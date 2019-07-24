WEST JEFFERSON — Salerno's at 209 Backstreet is now open and offering a new lunch option for the Town of West Jefferson.
Co-owner Nancy Preece said that Salerno's exclusively offers Boar's Head meats and cheeses with their made-to-order subs, along with flatbread pizzas, salads and weekly specials. Coming soon, Preece said that Salerno's will also offer beer, wine and more side options.
"We're just happy to provide another option for lunchtime in downtown West Jefferson," Preece said.
Though the restaurant has only been open since July 16, Preece said that business is going well. Salerno's is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Salerno's marks the third venture in the restaurant business for owners Nancy and Terry Preece, who also own Glendale Springs Inn & Restaurant and Carretta's Trattoria Italiana.
