WEST JEFFERSON — Saloon B is open and ready to provide for the hair-care needs of Ashe County's men, women and children, according to owner Brooke Hogg.
"I've always wanted to open a saloon," Hogg said. "I wanted a place where anyone can feel welcome."
Hogg said she uses modern grooming techniques, and walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday, with late hours offered Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The saloon at 105 Backstreet, Unit 2 in West Jefferson opened its doors Thursday, Aug. 8. For more information on the new business, keep an eye out for Saloon B's Ashe County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony, coming at a later date.
