ASHE COUNTY — Saturday, Nov. 30 will be a busy day for small, local businesses. Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a newer holiday with a lot of meaning for places like West Jefferson and much of Ashe County.
With a downtown area teeming with small, locally owned businesses surrounded by acres of family-owned Christmas tree farms, it seems to be tailor-made for the area.
First observed Nov. 27, 2010, and originally sponsored by credit card company American Express, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to shop at small and locally owned businesses as opposed to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which typically lean more towards big box retail chains. The holiday has grown during the past nine years via social media and the love of small businesses.
With the emphasis on local shopping, Downtown West Jefferson in particular will be slammed with visiting shoppers—2018’s iteration left no parking spots in sight. It also lines up with the choose-and-cut season in Ashe, leading to many people driving down the mountain with their brand-new Christmas tree strapped to the roof of their car.
