WEST JEFFERSON — The Speedway at the intersection of East 2nd Street and North 6th Avenue in downtown West Jefferson will be closing its doors from Monday, Nov. 4 to Friday, Dec. 20 as the business replaces the fuel tanks and pumps.
According to employee Barbara Dishman, the decision to replace the tanks and pumps came from corporate offices, saying the tanks have been in place for decades. She added that employees would be working at different Speedway locations while the gas station is dealing with the construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.