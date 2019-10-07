ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its newest information tool, a virtual tour of Ashe County. Located at www.thecoolestcorner.com, the virtual tour is a way to get to know the county’s various locations and attractions.
Visitors to the site are immediately greeted by their first guide, Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt.
“Welcome to Ashe County, the coolest corner of North Carolina. My name is Kitty Honeycutt, executive director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. Whether you are a longtime local, a new resident or an explorer looking for a weekend getaway, this virtual tour is the perfect tool for gathering information and ideas,” Honeycutt says as the page is opened.
Honeycutt is just one of many guides visitors will receive when perusing through the site. West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell and former Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director Jane Lonon are among the 11 guides visitors can learn from.
“We were getting big traffic on our event calendar and we realized we were doing a great job of telling people what was going on once they got here,” Honeycutt said in an interview with AP&T. “We weren’t doing as well enticing (people) or showing them why to come here and then showing them what do here.”
Honeycutt said it was “harder than it looks” to become a virtual tour guide, but background work with other media helped the process. She added that the reception has been positive, with many Ashe County residents finding new things to do in the place they’ve lived for years.
The website was produced by High Country-based Germain Media.
