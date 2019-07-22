LANSING — The Three Stooges variety store has clothing, knives, jewelry, hats, handbags, knick-knacks and plenty more assorted items for sale, according to owner Ann Clark.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything from everywhere,” Clark said. “There’s nothing that we don’t have, I don’t think.”
The Three Stooges at 9278 Main Street in downtown Lansing is owned by Clark, a 15-year resident of Lansing, as well as Jackie Martinez and Debora Walker. Clark said the store also offers online sales from its Lansing storefront, and can be found on Facebook as The 3 Stooges.
