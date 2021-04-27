WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Adjustments met in regular session on April 19 in the lobby of West Jefferson Town Hall.
In attendance was Mayor Tom Hartman, Town Manager Brantley Price, Chief of Police Bradley Jordan and Town Attorney John B. "Jak" Reeves.
The board discussed a special use permit for mini warehouse storage on NC 163. These storage units will be placed in the parcel next to the all new convenience center the county is planning to build.
According to Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth, the developer for the warehouse is the same developer for Drop N' Roll Storage across from Walmart.
The board approved the permit.
