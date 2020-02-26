WEST JEFFERSON — A timber frame manufacturing facility balancing state of the art design, vintage industrial style and a healthy dose of traditional mountain work ethic relocated from Boone to Ashe County on Dec. 13, 2019.
Carolina Timberworks, located at 210 Industrial Park Way, West Jefferson, designs, fabricates and installs custom residential and commercial timber frames throughout the United States.
Eric Morley started the company in the early 2000s, first working from home and then renting a small office before moving to the location on Highland Hall Road in Boone.
When constructing the location in Ashe, Morley said they strived to make it as energy-efficient as possible.
“We considered the typical metal building option, but as timber framers, it just didn’t feel honest," Morley said. “We wanted a building that reflects what we do, and what we believe in: a sustainable, high-performance building that will outlast conventionally constructed buildings and use less energy.”
The facility is approximately 6,000 square feet of shop space and more than 1,000 additional square feet of office space.
The large project currently taking up most of the shop's space is a pool pavilion for a private home in Charlotte.
"A good bit of our work is private homes; we do commercial too. But typically it's a situation where an architect designs timber framing and then we fulfill that need," said Gesche Morley, Eric's wife and business partner. "Some of our work comes straight from homeowners who know they want a timber frame house, but we get a fair amount of it from architects and builders."
Their largest project to date was serving as a sub-contractor to provide the heavy timber framing for three separate lodges at The Cloisters on the Platte project in Nebraska.
Gesche said that wood is a renewable resource and is a carbon sink. As long as the wood stays dry and doesn't rot, carbon is stored and isn't released into the atmosphere.
She said that the greatest difference between timber framing and regular wooden frames is sustainability. She used Dollar General buildings as an example, which are constructed quickly and not designed to last more than 10 years.
"We think buildings should go up and stay up, so you need to use the best quality materials so that they're sustainable," Gesche said.
To learn more about timber framing visit https://www.carolinatimberworks.com/what-is-a-timber-frame/.
For more information about Carolina Timberworks, visit their website at www.carolinatimberworks.com.
