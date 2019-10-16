WEST JEFFERSON — New technological advancements in sealing and coating methods are proving to redefine the way High Country residents can protect their homes from the elements, according to Jim Cain and Mik Mikulan of Sentry Coatings and Sealers.
Working together, the two Vietnam veterans and High Country residents are on a mission to prove that quartz-based nano-tube sealers can offer the High Country a new way to think about home maintenance.
According to Mikulan, some of the greatest enemies of High Country homes and businesses are the area’s frigid winters and wind-driven rains, as well as mold, mildew, salt damage, humidity, rust and fading due to ultraviolet rays from the sun.
Not only do the elements threaten homes and businesses, but also Ashe County’s artwork, including the many murals that have been painted in downtown West Jefferson, Mikulan said.
At 1/250th the size of a human hair, the microscopic nano-tubes making up the sealers undergo a molecular bond with whatever surface they are applied to, Cain explained, practically “becoming one” with the surface to form a new one. Once applied, the hardness level of the new surface equals that of granite, protecting it from environmental damage.
“We want to introduce these high-technology products to the mountains because what these products do is as ideally suited for people’s houses and businesses as anything you can imagine,” Cain said.
In addition, the two plan to work with the Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College and Appalachian State University to develop a trained workforce with an understanding of how to apply the products for High Country homes.
“We’re getting a little too old to be doing the application,” Cain said. “What we’re hoping to do is help people create the companies and the application capabilities.”
Currently, Cain and Mikulan are working with John Pipes of Pipes Dreams to train him as a certified applicator for the product, in addition to coating and sealing his mural for Imagination Ashe on the side of Ashe Pediatrics in West Jefferson. With Pipes’ help, they have also coated the flooring for Boondocks Brewing’s patio area.
Using his log home as a test subject, Cain recently coated and sealed the 6,000-square-feet exterior of his cabin with the nano-tube product to serve as an example of how the product can protect homes from environmental damage for years to come, drastically increasing a return on investment.
As of now, Mikulan said the product can be applied to just about all surfaces, including stone, wood, metal and glass, with the only exception being silicon. Cain also said that they are planning to work with entomologists to research whether the coating can withstand wood-boring insects.
“If, in fact, they do that, then these products will change the construction industry in the world,” Cain said.
