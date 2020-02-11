WEST JEFFERSON — The Walmart in West Jefferson is no longer open 24 hours daily after the retail location changed its hours of operation.
Beginning Feb. 1, the store on Mt. Jefferson Road will now be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. Signs had been posted near the store's entrances and at self-checkout registers since the new year announcing the change.
According to assistant manager Shelby Wright, the decision came down from corporate offices, who decided the move would be more financially beneficial to the location. She added no employees would be laid off by the action, and some schedules would have to be reworked.
