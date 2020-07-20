WEST JEFFERSON — Visitors to downtown West Jefferson can now traverse the streets with a slice of pizza, thanks to the town's newest restaurant Home Slice.
According to General Manager Chris Miller, who also handled most of the design work, the restaurant has been more than six months in the making, and is now open, but still an improvement in process. Currently operating on limited hours, the plan is to expand to more standard hours, as well as open the second floor in two months.
Currently, the restaurant is open Friday-Sunday, with the large garage doors opening up on the weekends to connect to outdoor seating in front of the building.
Miller said the goal was to bring the New York-style of pizza to downtown West Jefferson, offering full pizzas or by-the-slice options. Also on the menu are soups, sandwiches and appetizers to keep any visitor happy.
For more information, go to www.homeslicewj.com.
