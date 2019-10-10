WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Business Association announced the winners of its annual scarecrow contest Monday, Oct. 7, with Badger Funeral Home taking the top prize.
According to West Jefferson Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth, businesses had until Sept. 20, to set up the scarecrows, each one with a unique and fun design. A panel of judges provided by the Ashe County Arts Council decided which business walked away with prizes provided by the WJBA.
With Badger Funeral Home taking the top spot, they received a free membership to the WJBA. New River Brewing, who finished second, received $50 off their membership and third-place Great Southern Gothic received $25 off.
All of the top-three finishers will also receive 60 30-second commercial spots on WJBA member radio station WKSK.
