For the fifth year, several local businesses and groups joined to prepare a Christmas bag full of items for individuals who receive meals from the Mobile Meals program.
The project consists of the participants coming up with various items to put into the Christmas bags. Items include tissue, hand sanitizer, candy, oranges, cookies, first aid kits, calendars, hot cocoa, pens, notepads, chapstick, manicure sets, newspapers, magazines and more.
“It means so much to have someone just saying hello while delivering their meals, but we wanted them to have more than that, we wanted them to know they are remembered this Christmas,” said Heather Samudio, director of community relations at Forest Ridge Assisted Living. “It can be easy to get caught up in the holidays, but if we all just take a few minutes to think of someone else and how we might bring a smile to their face or brighten their day, what a difference we can make in someone’s life. To be honest, the project ends up being a blessing to the participants as well.”
Participants partner with Ashe Services for Aging and the Mobile Meals program. The Christmas bags are delivered just before Christmas to the Ashe Senior Center and are then delivered along with their mobile meal. Those who donate to the project also try to provide something for the drivers who volunteer their time with the Mobile Meals project.
“Ashe County is truly blessed with some amazing people, willing to give their time to make sure their neighbors have food to eat and are doing okay,” Samudio said. “From residents to businesses and organizations, everyone was ready to step up and help with the project.
If you’ve never been part of any of the Christmas projects in the county, you’ll want to consider it. From the Christmas Kindness project to the Angel Tree and Children’s Christmas Projects, there are plenty of ways to help your neighbor.”
Items included in each of the 80 bags were provided by sponsors, including Greg Testerman and New River Custom Builders, Boone Family Funeral Home, Forest Ridge Assisted Living, Broken Chains Ministry, LA Tire, Rock Creek Baptist Church, Margate Health & Rehabilitation, AEV, Ashe Post & Times, Life Store, SkyBest, Dr. Emily Wilson and Haley Parson and Schuster Physical Therapy and Kindred at Home.
In addition to all the items donated to the bags, LifeStore employees also paid to wear jeans to work and took the $196 worth of “dress-down dollars” and donated it to the Mobile Meals program.
If you are interested in being part of the Christmas Kindness project next year, contact Heather Samudio at (336) 620-2815 or (336) 846-1008. If you are interested in volunteering your time to be a Mobile Meals driver or supporter, contact Brenda Phillips or Glenda Luther at Ashe Services for Aging at (336) 246-2461.
