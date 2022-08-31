The Christmas tree industry in the High Country is one of the biggest and most important economic drivers for the region. It is estimated that there are currently around 850 Fraser fir Christmas tree growers in North Carolina that plant trees on about 40,000 acres of farmland across Western North Carolina.
Farmers in Ashe, Alleghany, Avery and Watauga counties make up four of the top five Christmas tree growers in a state that ranks second in the number of trees harvested each year in the United States. Only Oregon harvests more Christmas trees each year. According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, which is headquartered in Boone, 26% of all of the real Christmas trees that are harvested in the United States come from North Carolina.
Fraser fir trees make up almost 95% of the Christmas trees grown in North Carolina, mainly because of how well they grow and adapt to colder temperatures and higher elevations. According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, the tree’s resilience, needle retention, form, dark blue-green color, pleasant scent and outstanding shipping characteristics has led to the Fraser fir becoming one of the most popular Christmas tree species.
For the 14th time, the Christmas tree chosen for the Blue Room in the White House came from North Carolina. In 2021, the tree was picked at Peak Farms in Jefferson. Farm owners Rusty and Beau Estes were named the 2021 Grand Champion Growers in the National Christmas Tree Association’s National Christmas Tree Contest. The winner of that award each years gets to supply the Christmas tree to the White House.
This was actually the third time that Peak Farms had the winning Christmas tree for the White House. It happened in 2008 and again in 2012. The National Christmas Tree Association has presented the official White House Christmas tree each year since 1966.
Growing Christmas trees takes a lot of time, effort and commitment to the product. On average, it takes up to 12 years for a Fraser fir tree to be planted and harvested at an average height of six to seven feet tall. The industry provides plenty of work, both full-time employment and seasonal employment, for workers that want to find their place on a Christmas tree farm.
