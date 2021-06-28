Have you ever noticed that no matter how bad a day you’re having, when a smiling person comes your way (like the mail-carrier or old acquaintance), you instantly feel better all over? Your day seems brighter, because you have had a “kind encounter” and have somehow forgotten to grumble and complain.
Jesus commanded us to be kind to each other, even to those we do not like, because God is good to everyone. “But love ye your enemies, and do good, and lend, hoping for nothing again; and your reward shall be great, and ye shall be the children of the Highest: for he is kind unto the unthankful and to the evil.” (Luke 6:35, KJV). If someone has hurt or offended us, God will avenge in the way that is most pleasing to Him. He is our Father, and He will take care of us. We are to trust that His way is best and do our part by being kind to everyone. A kind word or action may well be just what this person needs to see “goodness” and “mercy” and come to know Christ as their Savior.
When we read and study the Acts of the Apostles, we must not overlook the barbarians. They are mentioned because of their kindness to Paul and his crew when they were shipwrecked on the island of Melita. “And the barbarous people showed us no little kindness: for they kindled a fire, and received us every one, because of the present rain, and because of the cold.” (Acts 28:2). Then, as they were gathered around the fire, Paul was bitten by a venomous viper (which did not kill him as the barbarians expected), and he was not afflicted at all. The barbarians witnessed this miracle.
We are to be kind to each other for the sake of our love for Christ. In Ephesians Paul instructs us, “And grieve not the Holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption. Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: And be ye kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” (Ephesians 4:30-32). As children of God the Father, we are to get along with one another and be kind to one another. It is easy for a parent to take up for their child if the child is attacked by a stranger; but when siblings fight and argue, it grieves the parent, because it is an unnecessary quarrel. Our heavenly Father wants us to behave, and one of the first acts of obedience is to be kind. Jesus said that if we love Him, we are to show it by loving our brothers and sisters in Him — then the world will know that we are His! “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.” (John 13:35).
We may be financially poor, emotionally poor and physically poor, but we can be rich in the grace of God. Show it by being kind to one another. Who knows, we may well be like the barbarians on the island of Melita, and get to witness a miracle; we may make a difference in the life of a lost soul; and we may do one thing today (a little something to us) that is pleasing to our Father above. “For his merciful kindness is great toward us: and the truth of the LORD endureth for ever. Praise ye the Lord.” (Psalm 117:2). Never forget, “Let brotherly love continue. Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” (Hebrews 13:1-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.