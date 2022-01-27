JEFFERSON — AppHealthCare, in collaboration with various agencies and community partners, has released the Community Health Report for Ashe County. This report identifies public health priorities and provides a foundation for work that will take place in the following years.
The Community Health Report is published every three years in partnership with Ashe Memorial Hospital, the Ashe Health Alliance, Appalachian District Board of Health and AppHealthCare, including many other partnerships, individuals and agencies. The Community Health Report follows an assessment process involving the community to identify and analyze community health needs and assets, prioritize those needs and then implement a plan to address significant unmet needs.
The Community Health Report provides results from a community input opinion survey and review of community data which includes income, poverty, employment, community safety, housing, behavioral health and more. The information is used to guide the work of local health departments and community partnerships to address community concerns and monitor progress toward projected goals.
The health priorities below highlight key areas that community coalitions within Ashe County will focus on and work to improve from 2020-2023:
1. Housing - Promote healthy and safe home environments
2. Mental/Behavioral Health - Depression, anxiety, emotional wellbeing, suicide prevention, and support/intervention for those with mental illness
3. Substance Use and Misuse Prevention - Drugs, alcohol, and tobacco; including misuse or abuse of prescription drugs and use of e-cigarettes or other devices for nicotine delivery
This report completes the first phase in the Community Health Assessment process. The second phase is taking place now through the development of Community Health Improvement Plans that will guide work to the health priorities in Ashe County. What Can We Do Together to Improve Our Community’s Health?
Practice safe prescription medication use by taking correctly, storing securely, disposing properly, and never sharing.
Health begins where we live, learn, work and play. Take action in building our neighborhood to be safe and healthy.
Being healthy takes a community. Attend a Mental Health First Aid training and join local community groups that work to support mental health systems.
Your opportunity for health starts long before you need medical care. Sign up for your local Women, Infant & Children (WIC) program through AppHealthCare.
The opportunity for health begins in our families, neighborhoods, schools and jobs. Participate in local bike and walk safety programs to and from school. Being healthy takes a community.
Your neighborhood or job shouldn’t be hazardous to your health. Support tobacco free living.
Health starts—long before illness—in our homes, schools and jobs. Investing in our mothers and children is investing in our future.
Live active, eat local vegetables and fruits.
All citizens have the opportunity to make the choices that allow them to live a long, healthy life. Support local policies for sidewalks and bike lanes.
Together, we will work toward a shared goal for a healthier Ashe County.
To view the Community Health Report for Ashe County, visit AppHealthCare’s website.
For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call AppHealthCare offices, Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995. For more information, visit our website at www.AppHealthCare.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook
