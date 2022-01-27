WINSTON-SALEM – Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is expanding the hours of operation for the three no-cost community COVID-19 testing sites the health system is hosting with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Beginning this weekend, and weather permitting, all three sites, in Winston-Salem, High Point and Wilkesboro, will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These expanded hours are in addition to the regular Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.
PCR testing is available to anyone age 2 or older, with or without symptoms. There is no cost and no insurance information is collected. Those who wish to be tested do not need to be Wake Forest Baptist patients.
Appointments are not required but are recommended to save time at the testing site. Appointments can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.
People should not go to Urgent Care clinics or Emergency Departments for COVID-19 testing, but instead should utilize a no-cost community testing site.
· Winston-Salem:
In partnership with the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University
Bowman Gray Stadium (west lot)
1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Outdoor, drive-thru site
· High Point:
Providence Place
1701 Westchester Dr. Suite 850
Indoor site; signage will direct people to parking and correct entrance
· Wilkesboro:
In partnership with the Town of Wilkesboro and the County of Wilkes
Lowe’s Park at River’s Edge
1610 Industrial Dr.
Outdoor, drive-thru site
All three sites will be in operation through at least mid-February.
