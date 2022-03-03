In the Second book of Kings, in the second chapter, we find the story of Elisha’s one request from Elijah. “And it came to pass, when the LORD would take up Elijah into heaven by a whirlwind, that Elijah went with Elisha from Gilgal.” (II Kings, 2:1, KJV). Elijah told Elisha to stay where he was whilst Elijah went on to Bethel to obey the Lord’s will. “And Elisha said unto him, As the LORD liveth, and as thy would liveth, I will not leave thee. So they went down to Bethel.” (II kings, 2:2). The same thing happened when Elijah was going to go on to Jericho, and then to Jordan. Both times, Elisha replied with the same words, that he would not leave Elijah as long as Elijah lived.
For us, we might think that when a true prophet tells us to do something, like stay put, that we should be obedient; however, Elisha also had a greater duty to God then to man. He knew in his heart that he had been chosen by God to be Elijah’s protégé and that Elijah was going to go to heaven soon. In his heart, he could not leave this wonderful unique prophet of God alone.
For Elisha’s faithful presence to his mentor, Elijah, he got to be a witness to the powers of God through Elijah. “And fifty men of the sons of the prophets went, and stood to view afar off: and they two stood by Jordan. And Elijah took his mantel, and wrapped it together, and smote the waters, and they were divided hither and thither, so that they two went over on dry ground.” (II Kings, 2:7-8). The Lord allowed the two men, Elijah and Elisha, to cross over the Jordan on dry ground, just as He allowed the Israelites to cross over the Red Sea on dry ground. It's one of those miracles in Scripture that we tend to forget and call a “small miracle,” when no miracle is small. Two men experienced this miracle and 50 men watched from afar.
Elisha then knew it was time for him to depart this earth and be with the Lord. “And it came to pass, when they were gone over, that Elijah said unto Elisha, Ask what I shall do for thee, before I be taken away from thee. And Elisha said, I pray thee, let a double portion of they spirit be upon me. And he said, Thou hast asked a hard think: nevertheless, if thou see me when I am taken from thee, it shall be so unto thee; but if not, it shall not be so.” (II Kings, 2:9-10). Even with all of the powers of miracles of the spirit of the Lord that Elisha had, he knew each day of his life that it came from God alone, and it was not his own power to give to another. This one request of his protégé was the one request that he did not even think that he could bestow, no matter how much he wanted to. He knew that it was in God’s power alone to grant this request. How often do we realize that what we want is not within our own power to give? We too may want to give someone anything they ask for; however, God knows the future, and we don’t. He knows the hearts of others when we can’t. He alone is able to foresee what needs to be done, and there are times in our lives when we need to rely on Him alone for wisdom.
God Himself granted Elisha’s request, “And it came to pass, as they still went on, and talked, that, behold, there appeared a chariot of fire, and horses of fire, and parted them both asunder; and Elijah went up by a whirlwind into heaven. And Elisha saw it, and he cried, My father, my father, the chariot of Israel, and the horsemen thereof. And he saw him no more: and he took hold of his own clothes, and rent them in two pieces. He took up also the mantle of Elijah that fell from him, and went back, and stood by the bank of Jordan; And he took the mantle of Elijah that fell from him, and smote the waters, and said, Where is the Lord God of Elijah? And when he also had smitten the waters, they parted hither and thither: and Elisha went over.” (II Kings, 2: 9-13).
Even seeing the chariots of fire and horses of fire come down from heaven to take Elijah to heaven did not stop the grief that Elisha felt in no longer being able to live and work with his mentor. We can never think that God does not know our pain when a loved one passes on to Heaven. He knows, He loves, and His work continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.