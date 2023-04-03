One could spend days reading about the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ; how He was mistreated, betrayed, and murdered. For this moment, however, let us focus on some of the words Christ spoke on the cross, and how through it all He spoke words of love that are everlasting. After being arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, He was tried with false witnesses in front of Annas, then Caiaphas, then Pilate, then Herod (who sends Him back to Pilate,) and then He was dressed up in a royal robe with a crown made of horrible thorns, beaten, and mocked. Pilot knew He was innocent and offered to let Him go, but the Jews who were envious of Him voted to have Him crucified. He carried His own cross with later help from Simon of Cyrene.
After being secured on the cross by having large spikes nailed into his hands and feet, Jesus was left to hang there in public humiliation. In John’s account, we have Jesus making sure that His mother is to be taken care of. “Now there stood by the cross of Jesus his mother, and his mother's sister, Mary the wife of Cleophas, and Mary Magdalene. When Jesus therefore saw his mother, and the disciple standing by, whom he loved, he saith unto his mother, Woman, behold thy son! Then saith he to the disciple, Behold thy mother! And from that hour that disciple took her unto his own home. After this, Jesus knowing that all things were now accomplished, that the scripture might be fulfilled, saith, I thirst. Now there was set a vessel full of vinegar: and they filled a spunge with vinegar, and put it upon hyssop, and put it to his mouth. When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.” (John 19:25-30, KJV). Even after the way He had been treated up until this point in time, Jesus was still without sin, for He still honored His mother as commanded in the Old Testament.
The Gospel of Luke explains to us that Jesus is all about Salvation. “And there were also two other, malefactors, led with him to be put to death. And when they were come to the place, which is called Calvary, there they crucified him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left. Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots. And the people stood beholding. And the rulers also with them derided him, saying, He saved others; let him save himself, if he be Christ, the chosen of God. And the soldiers also mocked him, coming to him, and offering him vinegar, And saying, If thou be the king of the Jews, save thyself. And a superscription also was written over him in letters of Greek, and Latin, and Hebrew, THIS IS THE KING OF THE JEWS. And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us. But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise. And it was about the sixth hour, and there was a darkness over all the earth until the ninth hour. And the sun was darkened, and the veil of the temple was rent in the midst And when Jesus had cried with a loud voice, he said, Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit: and having said thus, he gave up the ghost.” (Luke 23:32-46). There were Roman soldiers there who were ordered to hang Jesus on the cross, and at penalty of death, they carried out their military duties; however, Jesus knew that some of them had not heard of the Gospel, and He asked the Father to forgive those who really did not have any idea who He was. How many of us would ask God to forgive our murderers just because they didn’t realize we are God’s child? Then as the scene unfolds before the thieves on either side of Jesus, one demands that Jesus free them all if He is really Christ; in other words, prove it! The other’s heart was touched, as he believed that Jesus really was the Christ, and we get the confirmation of this from Christ Himself that this believer is indeed now saved!
As Christians, we know that it is all about the heart and soul when it comes to Jesus. We believe that He is who He said He is; that He is who God said He is; and that He is who the Holy Ghost guides us to follow each and every day.
