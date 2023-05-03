As Jesus the Christ child grew into manhood on earth—He manifested the grace of God the Father upon Him. “And the child grew, and waxed strong in spirit, filled with wisdom: and the grace of God was upon him.” (Luke 2:40, KJV). In the Gospel of John, the Word (Jesus), was defined as grace. “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth. John bare witness of him, and cried, saying, This was he of whom I spake, He that cometh after me is preferred before me: for he was before me. And of his fulness have all we received, and grace for grace. For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.” (John 1:14-17). Jesus came as the Word of God in the flesh.
Peter and John prayed for boldness to preach the Gospel to the counsel in Jerusalem, when it was demanded by the counsel that they stop speaking about Jesus. “And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness. And the multitude of them that believed were of one heart and of one soul: neither said any of them that aught of the things which he possessed was his own; but they had all things common. And with great power gave the apostles witness of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus: and great grace was upon them all.” (Acts 4:31-33). The grace of God could not be contained within the Apostles, as they testified of Christ.
When Paul and Barnabas were attacked for preaching Christ, they relied on grace to continue their witness, and it was granted. “But the Jews stirred up the devout and honourable women, and the chief men of the city, and raised persecution against Paul and Barnabas, and expelled them out of their coasts. But they shook off the dust of their feet against them, and came unto Iconium. And the disciples were filled with joy, and with the Holy Ghost. And it came to pass in Iconium, that they went both together into the synagogue of the Jews, and so spake, that a great multitude both of the Jews and also of the Greeks believed. But the unbelieving Jews stirred up the Gentiles, and made their minds evil affected against the brethren. Long time therefore abode they speaking boldly in the Lord, which gave testimony unto the word of his grace, and granted signs and wonders to be done by their hands. But the multitude of the city was divided: and part held with the Jews, and part with the apostles.” (Acts 13:50-14:4). Today, we rely on grace for Salvation, just as the Apostles did. “But we believe that through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ we shall be saved, even as they.” (Acts 15:11).
While we work and strive to be doers of the word, not merely listeners; works do not get us into Heaven—only grace. “Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace. And if by grace, then is it no more of works: otherwise grace is no more grace. But if it be of works, then is it no more grace: otherwise work is no more work.” (Rom 11:5-6). We might go so far as to pride ourselves in our great faith, but even that is by the grace of God. “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.” (Eph 2:8).
The great author of Hebrews makes it clear that even Christ’s sacrifice for us was ordained by God. “But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.” (Heb 2:9). Therefore, we have the honor and the right to come boldly to God (to the throne of grace) in the name of Christ Jesus—to ask for grace. “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Heb 4:16).
Peter reminds us that this life is hard, for we are not yet in the evil-free environment of Heaven; yet, through grace we will get there. “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you. To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen. “(I Pet 5:10-11). And he also strengthens us with his words to grow in grace. May each of us grow in grace, as we come to know our Savior more and more each day. “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.” (2 Pet 3:18).
Strong’s Concordance defines grace as, “divine influence upon the heart.” Grace is an undeserved and often unexpected blessing/favor/gift bestowed upon us by God to bring us ever closer to Him. Just as our Holy Bible ends with a blessing, so too do I pray that each of you receive God’s greatest blessing--God’s grace. “The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.” (Rev 22:21).
