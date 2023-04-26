The grace of God touches each of us. It cannot be hidden. When His grace shines in us, those around us can see it. Noah found grace in God’s eyes before the flood; therefore, he and his family were the only ones in the ark, and the beginning of the new world. “And it repented the LORD that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart. And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them. But Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD.” (Gen 6:8, KJV).
Through Abraham, Lot was given the opportunity to choose where he wanted to live. Later, when God was going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah, Lot leaned on God’s grace again in order to live where he chose. The angels of the Lord brought him (and his wife and two daughters) out of Sodom before its destruction, telling him to flee to the mountains. “And Lot said unto them, Oh, not so, my Lord: Behold now, thy servant hath found grace in thy sight, and thou hast magnified thy mercy, which thou hast shown unto me in saving my life; and I cannot escape to the mountain, lest some evil take me, and I die: Behold now, this city is near to flee unto, and it is a little one: Oh, let me escape thither, (is it not a little one?) and my soul shall live. And he said unto him, See, I have accepted thee concerning this thing also, that I will not overthrow this city, for the which thou hast spoken.” (Gen 19:18-21). Again, Lot received grace and was granted his request.
Noah, Lot, and many others were saved from impending destruction by God’s grace. God’s grace delivered them and those closest to them, while those who were unworthy and did not find grace in the eyes of the Lord were destroyed.
Moses came down from Mount Sinai with the original Ten Commandments (written by God’s own hand); found the people worshiping a golden calf; broke the tablets in anger; and punished the people. Later, Moses went into the tabernacle to talk with God, and seek His grace. “And Moses said unto the LORD, See, thou sayest unto me, Bring up this people: and thou hast not let me know whom thou wilt send with me. Yet thou hast said, I know thee by name, and thou hast also found grace in my sight. Now therefore, I pray thee, if I have found grace in thy sight, show me now thy way, that I may know thee, that I may find grace in thy sight: and consider that this nation is thy people. And he said, My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest. And he said unto him, If thy presence go not with me, carry us not up hence. For wherein shall it be known here that I and thy people have found grace in thy sight? is it not in that thou goest with us? so shall we be separated, I and thy people, from all the people that are upon the face of the earth. And the LORD said unto Moses, I will do this thing also that thou hast spoken: for thou hast found grace in my sight, and I know thee by name. And he said, I beseech thee, show me thy glory. And he said, I will make all my goodness pass before thee, and I will proclaim the name of the LORD before thee; and will be gracious to whom I will be gracious, and will show mercy on whom I will show mercy. And he said, Thou canst not see my face: for there shall no man see me, and live. And the LORD said, Behold, there is a place by me, and thou shalt stand upon a rock: And it shall come to pass, while my glory passeth by, that I will put thee in a cleft of the rock, and will cover thee with my hand while I pass by: And I will take away mine hand, and thou shalt see my back parts: but my face shall not be seen. And the LORD said unto Moses, Hew thee two tables of stone like unto the first: and I will write upon these tables the words that were in the first tables, which thou brakest. And be ready in the morning, and come up in the morning unto mount Sinai, and present thyself there to me in the top of the mount. And no man shall come up with thee, neither let any man be seen throughout all the mount; neither let the flocks nor herds feed before that mount.” (Ex 33:12-34:3)
Then Moses followed God’s instructions. “And he hewed two tables of stone like unto the first; and Moses rose up early in the morning, and went up unto mount Sinai, as the LORD had commanded him, and took in his hand the two tables of stone. And the LORD descended in the cloud, and stood with him there, and proclaimed the name of the LORD. And the LORD passed by before him, and proclaimed, The LORD, The LORD God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth, Keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, and that will by no means clear the guilty; visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children, and upon the children’s children, unto the third and to the fourth generation. And Moses made haste, and bowed his head toward the earth, and worshipped.” (Ex 34:4-8). Moses got to see God’s backside. The glory of God (even from behind) was so marvelous that Moses literally glowed—just from glancing. “And he was there with the LORD forty days and forty nights; he did neither eat bread, nor drink water. And he wrote upon the tables the words of the covenant, the ten commandments. And it came to pass, when Moses came down from mount Sinai with the two tables of testimony in Moses’ hand, when he came down from the mount, that Moses wist not that the skin of his face shone while he talked with him. And when Aaron and all the children of Israel saw Moses, behold, the skin of his face shone; and they were afraid to come nigh him.” (Ex 34:28-30). Moses had to wear a veil over his face when he met with the people, because the glow frightened them so.
The grace found in God’s eyes in the Old Testament could not be hidden from view. Those who found His grace were saved. Those who did not find His grace were destroyed. Moses asked for the ability to visibly prove to the people that he and they had found grace; his glowing countenance was the proof that God provided. God’s grace is not just felt by the receiver, it is a visible sign.
Next week, we will look at His grace in the New Testament and how His grace is bestowed on us today. Look for visible signs of God’s grace this upcoming week. They are there if you will just look for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.