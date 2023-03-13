The Book of Isaiah teaches us many things: the history of God’s people; the needs and wants of His people; the future of Israel and us; as well as the wisdom from God about what He wants from His people. In Chapter 58, Isaiah speaks the Words of God about fasting. He begins by telling us what we think we are doing when we fast. “Cry aloud, spare not, lift up thy voice like a trumpet, and shew my people their transgression, and the house of Jacob their sins. Yet they seek me daily, and delight to know my ways, as a nation that did righteousness, and forsook not the ordinance of their God: they ask of me the ordinances of justice; they take delight in approaching to God.” (Isa 58: 1-2, KJV). The Israelites were keen on relying on the prophet to do the fasting, praying, sacrificing, etc. for them—basically saying, “You do the work, and let us have the blessings.”
The Israelites, at times, were willing to do the work (if times got hard enough,) in order to receive God’s blessings and healings quicker. We too are like the Israelites of old. We Think that when we fast, we are able to more easily have a direct link to God’s ear and thereby can ask for anything we want. “Wherefore have we fasted, say they, and thou seest not? wherefore have we afflicted our soul, and thou takest no knowledge? Behold, in the day of your fast ye find pleasure, and exact all your labours. Behold, ye fast for strife and debate, and to smite with the fist of wickedness: ye shall not fast as ye do this day, to make your voice to be heard on high.” (Isa 58: 3-4). It was very unlikely that an Israelite (or us today) would fast to honor God without making sure that others were made aware of the sacrifice and pious act. God asks if we think that is really what He wants. “Is it such a fast that I have chosen? a day for a man to afflict his soul? is it to bow down his head as a bulrush, and to spread sackcloth and ashes under him? wilt thou call this a fast, and an acceptable day to the LORD?” (Isa 58:5).
In the form of questions He reveals what He longs for His people to do. He wants us to fast in the form of shedding our selfish ways and to helps others. “Is not this the fast that I have chosen? to loose the bands of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, and to let the oppressed go free, and that ye break every yoke?” (Isa 58:6). He wants us to feed the hungry and help the poor to share our blessings from Him with others that are in need. “Is it not to deal thy bread to the hungry, and that thou bring the poor that are cast out to thy house? when thou seest the naked, that thou cover him; and that thou hide not thyself from thine own flesh?.” (Isa 58: 7). He explains that fasting is not about just doing without food for a set time. It is about looking at what all we have and sharing it with others.
When we give unto others in Christ’s name, then we have God’s attention. Then He will bless us; “Then shall thy light break forth as the morning, and thine health shall spring forth speedily: and thy righteousness shall go before thee; the glory of the LORD shall be thy rereward. Then shalt thou call, and the LORD shall answer; thou shalt cry, and he shall say, Here I am. If thou take away from the midst of thee the yoke, the putting forth of the finger, and speaking vanity; And if thou draw out thy soul to the hungry, and satisfy the afflicted soul; then shall thy light rise in obscurity, and thy darkness be as the noonday: And the LORD shall guide thee continually, and satisfy thy soul in drought, and make fat thy bones: and thou shalt be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not. And they that shall be of thee shall build the old waste places: thou shalt raise up the foundations of many generations; and thou shalt be called, The repairer of the breach, The restorer of paths to dwell in.” (Isa 8-12). We cannot contain (in this life) the blessings that God will bestow upon us if we seriously study and do His Word!
We all want the “icing on the cake” with joy and happiness unspeakable. God’s promises never fail. When we have shared with others, and then honor God’s Holy Day (our modern day Sabbath being the Lord’s Day), then we shall indeed delight ourselves in the Lord!. “If thou turn away thy foot from the sabbath, from doing thy pleasure on my holy day; and call the sabbath a delight, the holy of the LORD, honourable; and shalt honour him, not doing thine own ways, nor finding thine own pleasure, nor speaking thine own words: Then shalt thou delight thyself in the LORD; and I will cause thee to ride upon the high places of the earth, and feed thee with the heritage of Jacob thy father: for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it.” (Isa 58:13-14). He means for us to give one day each week back to Him—give it a try and rejoice in the Lord!
