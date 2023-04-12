There are a couple of words in the Bible that are used to define laziness and what we call “good-fer-nothing,” and those words are slothful and sluggard. God does not delight in the slothful. He created us to make good use of the time He has given us. Wasted time is an insult to our Creator.
The Proverbs are filled with stern warnings against being lazy. The slothful are told that they will not get away with it. In fact, they will have to be under the rule of others. “The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute.” (Prov 12:24, KJV). The slothful are described as even being too lazy to cook their own food. “The slothful man roasteth not that which he took in hunting: but the substance of a diligent man is precious.” (Prov 12:27). Slothful people relish getting in the way of those who have work to do. Have you ever worked with someone who just would not do their fair share? The Scriptures speak about that type of person too. They not only take their pay without earning it, but they waste the time of their fellow-workers too. In this instance, it is even symbolic of how the slothful are a hindrance to others, not just themselves. They prevent progress in every situation. “The way of the slothful man is as an hedge of thorns: but the way of the righteous is made plain.” (Prov 15:19). These slothful characters do no work themselves, and they go out of their way to cause strife and waste time. “He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster.” (Prov 18:9).
The slothful is the first to complain about how things are going, but the last to do anything about it. “A slothful man hideth his hand in his bosom, and will not so much as bring it to his mouth again.” (Prov 19:24). He or she desires the best of everything (as long as someone else pays for it or provides it). “The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour.” (Prov 21:25). They are quick to cry gloom and doom. “The slothful man saith, There is a lion without, I shall be slain in the streets.” (Prov 22:13).
King Solomon wrote much about the slothful. I guess he had to hire enough people down through the years, that his God-given wisdom allowed him to see the real problem (the slothful) when it came to getting the jobs done on time and correctly. He made a declaration after pondering this one day. “I went by the field of the slothful, and by the vineyard of the man void of understanding; And, lo, it was all grown over with thorns, and nettles had covered the face thereof, and the stone wall thereof was broken down. Then I saw, and considered it well: I looked upon it, and received instruction. Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep: So shall thy poverty come as one that travelleth; and thy want as an armed man.” (Prov 24:30-34).
The wisdom in Proverbs even points out that there are just some people--most often the sluggardly, lazy, and slothful, that are so conceited in their own minds, that you can’t even talk to them. You can’t teach them because of their arrogance. “The slothful man saith, There is a lion in the way; a lion is in the streets. As the door turneth upon his hinges, so doth the slothful upon his bed. The slothful hideth his hand in his bosom; it grieveth him to bring it again to his mouth. The sluggard is wiser in his own conceit than seven men that can render a reason.” (Prov 26:13-16).
Even Jesus warned what would eventually become of the slothful in His parable of the Talents. After the one who received one talent and did nothing with it returned, it was taken from him—despite his fast-talking excuses. “Then he which had received the one talent came and said, Lord, I knew thee that thou art an hard man, reaping where thou hast not sown, and gathering where thou hast not strawed: And I was afraid, and went and hid thy talent in the earth: lo, there thou hast that is thine. His lord answered and said unto him, Thou wicked and slothful servant, thou knewest that I reap where I sowed not, and gather where I have not strawed: Thou oughtest therefore to have put my money to the exchangers, and then at my coming I should have received mine own with usury. Take therefore the talent from him, and give it unto him which hath ten talents.” (Matt 25:24-28).
If you are just sitting around and waiting for blessings to fall at your feet, the answer is in the Bible. “Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise: Which having no guide, overseer, or ruler, Provideth her meat in the summer, and gathereth her food in the harvest. How long wilt thou sleep, O sluggard? when wilt thou arise out of thy sleep?” (Prov 6:6-9). Be a soul of diligence, not a soul of sluggardness. “The soul of the sluggard desireth, and hath nothing: but the soul of the diligent shall be made fat.” (Prov 13:4). There are no excuses. “The sluggard will not plow by reason of the cold; therefore shall he beg in harvest, and have nothing.” (Prov 20:4). This message (both then and now) should be a wake-up call to the lazy ones, that rewards only come to diligent individuals who apply their talents and abilities to have more and be more for Jesus—and to ALWAYS be in fervent prayer for His guidance.
