Sometimes, we may wonder where to find answers to our questions in the Scriptures. For instance, we know Jesus died on the Cross and rose again on the third day, but why did Jesus have to die, and how do we know for sure that His death makes a difference to us? This question is explained throughout the New Testament, but especially in the Book of Hebrews. In the Old Testament God had a set of stern rules and regulations for His people, and certain sacrifices had to made for each of those sins and disobediences. Jesus came to make one sacrifice for all of the sins (if people would believe in Him). “And for this cause he is the mediator of the new testament, that by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first testament, they which are called might receive the promise of eternal inheritance.” (Hebrews 9:15, KJV). Until that time, every sin had a penalty. Every person, every priest, and even every congregation had to make animal sacrifices for cleansing—to appease the wrath of God toward sin. No one could live perfectly, no one could live a sinless life.
We may also wonder about the word testament and it’s significance to us today. We also find that answer in Hebrews, “For where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator. For a testament is of force after men are dead: otherwise it is of no strength at all while the testator liveth. “ (Heb 9:16-17). We all know that someone’s last will and testament is an appropriation of their final wishes for their worldly goods. Christ is in charge of all Heavenly goods. Believing in Him means that we are included in His last will and testament; we are part of the inheritance of the Kingdom of God; and our place in Heaven is secured, because our names are written in the Lambs Book of Life. It is never too late to be included in this Book, never too late to accept Christ as our Savior, until our last breath, because “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Heb 9:27). We all know that we will die one day. Until that day comes, there is hope that someone will accept Christ into their hearts. If they do not do it before they die, it is then too late.
After death comes Judgment Day for each human being as they stand before God and face His wrath for their sins. If we have accepted Christ, He is standing there with us. He will say to God that we are spotless and blameless, (not because we are spotless and blameless), but, because He has paid the debt for our sins. He alone lived a sinless life, He alone sacrificed His own life for our sins (not for the good in us, but to wash away the sin and evil in us). No one else can stand there with us and provide pardon for us—only Jesus Christ. Our pastor cannot do it, our parents cannot do it, our friends cannot do it, nor anyone else that has ever lived. This is so important to examine in our hearts, because there are times when we meet people and try to witness to them, only to be confronted with a multitude of excuses about certain people who are hypocrites in their walk of life, and that is the reason they won’t go to Church, or why they want no part of Christianity. It is so important to explain that these “hypocrites” are not a part of their own Judgment Day and will provide no excuse before God Almighty. Those who allow “hypocrites” to stand between them and God need to realize that, in fact, they are allowing this “excuse” to keep them out of Heaven. This is when we explain that “So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.” (Heb 9:28).
It is a done deal on Judgment Day—on that day it is too late to ask for forgiveness. Do we want to stand before God all alone, with a certain guilty verdict and condemnation forever? Or do we want to stand before God with Christ by our side, with a full and complete pardon and be in paradise with Jesus forever? The New Testament is Christ’s Last Will & Testament. He wrote it with His own blood, and it cannot be changed. We inherit all that is His. “And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey.” (Heb 5:5). Jesus went to the Father for us and Salvation became truth. “But Christ being come a high priest of good things to come by a greater and more perfect tabernacle, not made with hands, that is to say, not of this building; neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us.” (Heb 9:11-12). If we believe that Jesus Christ is the Only Begotten Son of God, and that He was resurrected after 3 days, then forever we are His—in this life and for life eternal.
