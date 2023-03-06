The dictionary of Merriam-Webster defines sincerity as “the quality or state of being sincere: honesty of mind: freedom from hypocrisy.” Have you ever been given a compliment knowing the person did not mean it? Or had someone say “Thank you,” without meaning it? Or, to even express empty words of love without the heart behind it? It seems rather worthless, does it not? That is how God feels about us when we are insincere in our faith, our prayers, and our hearts toward Him. Like us, He would rather people forego the words if they do not really mean them.
We are all familiar with Joshua’s words asking the people to choose whom they would serve. We forget that he prefaced the question with a demand for sincerity. “Now therefore fear the LORD, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the LORD. And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.” (Josh 24:14-15, KJV). Joshua was a great leader for the Lord, and he wanted them (and us today) to be sincere in our choice to serve God, not make empty promises.
In the New Testament, especially Paul reemphasized the need to be sincere in faith. He urged us to purge out the old leaven of our old sinful ways, to become as new lumps for Christ—unleavened—undefiled. “Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.” (I Cor 5:8). He instructed us to rejoice in the testimony of our conscience. “For our rejoicing is this, the testimony of our conscience, that in simplicity and godly sincerity, not with fleshly wisdom, but by the grace of God, we have had our conversation in the world, and more abundantly to you-ward.” (II Cor 1:12). And he reminded us that we are a sweet savour to God through Christ. “For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.” (II Cor 2:17).
The Apostle Peter reminds us that God’s Word is everlasting; we are to lay aside our wordly ways, and seek the sincere milk of God’s Word. “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you. Wherefore laying aside all malice, and all guile, and hypocrisies, and envies, and all evil speakings, As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:” (I Peter 1:25 – II Pet 2:2). With sincerity of heart, let us seek God’s Word more ardently than we seek food for the day, for the milk of the Word is real—fulfilling and sustaining.
Let us agree with Paul’s words, “Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. Amen.” (Eph 6:24). Let us ALWAYS be sincere in our requests, as well as our Thank You’s.
