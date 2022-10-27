Charity equals love, which is doing and caring more for someone else than for oneself. Paul eloquently portrays the true traits of charity/love. He said, “But covet earnestly the best gifts: and yet show I unto you a more excellent way.”(I Cor 12:31, KJV). He taught that no matter how much of a prayer life we have; no matter how much power we have in the Holy Spirit; no matter how many miracles we perform in the name of Jesus; none of it comes close to what Jesus wants from us above all (in our walk for Him) and that is a charitable heart, mind, and actions. “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing.” (I Cor 13:1-3).
A charitable and loving heart is patient; it is kind; it does not sit around and begrudge what others have been blessed with, and it does not hold out its own blessings as a sign of better-than-thou attitude. “Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up.” (I Cor 13:4).
A right heart with Christ is always keeping itself in-check, so to speak—meaning that it is careful not to offend others and act (or speak) carelessly. It does not become gleeful in getting away with sin, rather it is upright and tries to do its best in truth each and every day. “Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.” (I Cor 13:5-7).
We are to abide in faith, hope, and charity; but mainly charity. Why? Because faith and hope help us to persevere; they help us to carry on in this old world; but charity continually and consistently helps others day after day. “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” (I Cor 13:13).
The reason we are directed so pointedly in this area of self-discipline and selfless giving, is because that is just what we have already received from our Savior Jesus Christ. He is Charity; He has already poured out Himself and acted out the very nature of Charity on the Cross; and He (through His Holy Spirit) guides us in our own Charity for His Name Sake.
Especially this time of year, when we are making sure that everyone knows what WE are going to want for Christmas this year; let us remember for whom we are giving, and in whose name we are able to give—Christ Jesus of Nazareth; and let us give the gifts from the heart, as He taught us.
These charitable gifts need not be money. Charity can take many forms-- visiting a shut-in, an hospitalized or convalescent person, or helping someone (anyone) during their times of need. Charity can even be a kind word to some down-trodden person (friend or stranger.) Charity is not always about money—sometimes it is just sharing and caring for others—from the heart.
